Virginia C. Gannt
GREENVILLE-Funeral services for Virginia C. Gannt, 90, will be held March 2 at 1 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Trescoe E. Shannon. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.
Ms. Gannt, beloved wife of Bobby G. Gantt, passed away at her home in Greenville Feb. 26.
Born Jan. 29, 1931, in Lancaster County, Mrs. Gantt was the daughter of the late George Raeford Carnes and the late Connie Sullivan Carnes. She worked as a receptionist in a medical office and was also a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway until she moved to Greenville to be near her family. She belonged to the Ladies Fellowship and Sunday School Class. Mrs. Gantt was a championship tennis player and runner.
In addition to her husband of 71 years, Mrs. Gantt is survived by her daughter, Victoria G. Brown and her husband David; her granddaughter, Megan Vassallo; and her great-granddaughter, Ryan Vassallo.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 1072, Conway 29528-1072.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.