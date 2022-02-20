Faith Fennegan Allen
A funeral service for Faith Fennegan Allen, 89, will be held Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. in Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Conway.
On Feb. 18, Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully in her home of 42 years in the arms of her husband and surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1932, and very early on Faith learned to love the Lord and to trust Him completely, to accept His will, and to always be thankful. She taught these truths to her children and to others by her words and by the way she lived.
From her youngest days in Fairmont, N.C., Faith exuded joy in life. She taught herself to twirl a baton using a broomstick, and eventually became the head majorette. She was well loved at Fairmont High School where she became yearbook editor, May Court Queen and Miss Fairmont High.
Her genuine interest in people began in her childhood and continued throughout her life. At Coker College she continued to sincerely love friends and enjoy college activities such as Baptist Student Union. She was selected Coker Cutie Queen and May Day maid of honor by the student body. She graduated in May 1955 with a degree in education that she used to teach third and fourth grade combination classes for several years.
Faith was married for 66 years to Francis Raymond Allen. It was her pleasure to travel with him as he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They spent many years in Northern Virginia. She was so loved by wives of the Marine Corps senior leadership that she was chosen to be the Docent at the Commandant’s Quarters, which hosted Washington DC social events. Faith was also a board member for the Officers’ Wives Club. Three times she endured yearlong separations from Ray while he served on Okinawa and in Vietnam and she managed all aspects of her household.
Faith was a servant to people of all ages and from many walks of life. She volunteered weekly at the Community Kitchen. She was a member of the Del Mar Book Club. She taught third and fourth-grade Sunday school throughout her adult life and at Ocean View Baptist Church for seventeen years.
Until her illness, she was a faithful and active member of her church and Sunday school class. Faith was a prolific writer and excellent communicator, who blessed countless people with notes of encouragement and PrayerGrams. Her compassionate heart for the elderly led her to home visits sharing food, flowers and her warm personality.
She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She gave unconditional love to every member of her family. Faith was exceedingly thankful for the gift of her devoted husband. She thought he was the most handsome, intelligent man of strong character and integrity. She was thrilled to be with him whether it was picking butterbeans, hosting Sunday school parties, entertaining Marine Corps officers and their wives, or assisting with apartment rentals. Faith adored Ray and they were rarely in each other’s presence without holding hands.
As a mother, Faith was selfless, supportive, encouraging, always loving, available and present. She embraced her sons-in-law, Ray and Lawrence, as her sons. She was a perfect role model for her two daughters.
She always delighted in the activities of her family and supported each grandchild by watching them swim, play football, run cross country, cheer, dance and sing. Whatever was important to them was important to her.
Faith was predeceased by her parents, Ethel Reaves Fennegan and Samuel Edgar Fennegan; her brother, Edgar Fennegan; and her sister, Ann Reaves Fennegan.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Raymond Allen; her daughters, Allison Allen Grantham (Ray) and Reaves Allen Langdale (Lawrence); her brother, Dr. Michael Fennegan (Nancy); her grandchildren, Amy Grantham Sullivan (Ryan), C. Ray Grantham III (Lauryn), Faith Allison Langdale and Maggie Reaves Langdale; her great-grandchildren, Grant and Cate Sullivan and Quinn and Reese Grantham; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Ste. 310, Wellesley Hills, Mass. 02481. Email: info@curealz.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
