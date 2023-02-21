Everett Hamilton Sims
A Celebration of Life with viewing for Everett Hamilton Sims, 38, will be held Feb. 21 in Lewis Crematory Chapel from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Edwards.
Mr. Sims, of Conway, passed away Feb. 15.
Left to cherish Everett's memory are his mother, Terri Sims; sister, Beverly Bias; brother, Mark Sims; his girlfriend, Erin Mills; special friends, Sean Harris & Chad Liquori; his Uncle Joe; his cousins, Tammi, Dakota, Logan and Paisley Osborne, Chanda, Masheala, Morgan and Maddie Meadows, Laura Sutton, Maranda Hodge and Ronald & Andy Sorrell; and Everett's K-9 baby, Marshall.
Everett was preceded in death by his father, Harry E. Sims; his grandparents, Everett & Bertha Adkins and Virginia Ruth Carney.
Everett loved his family more than anything. His heart was full of love and compassion for everyone he knew. He attended Carolina Forest High School where he graduated in 2003.
He attended Horry Georgetown for three years and was in the Culinary Arts program. He played baseball all through junior high and two years in high school. Everett lived life to the fullest.
"The best there ever was, he never swung a bat."
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
