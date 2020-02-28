LONGS—Evelyn J. Baranowski Scott, 55, died Feb. 22 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born Oct. 1, 1964 in Fairfax, Virginia, she was a daughter of Zarndra Piper Baranowski and the late Edward Baranowski.
Evelyn and her husband owned and operated Drinking Class Sports Bar in Little River.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, include husband John W. Scott of Longs; son Austin Frangoules; daughter Angela Frangoules and stepdaughter Kimberly Lanctot.
