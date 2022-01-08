Evelyn Faye McCracken
AYNOR-A Celebration of Life for Evelyn Faye McCracken, 89, will be held Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church with the Rev. Joshua Sorrows and the Rev. Bruce Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in the Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. McCracken joined our Lord in Heaven Jan. 7, surrounded by her family.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Johnson Lilly. She spent her early days in retail and also enjoyed working as a school guard in Georgetown County for several years.
Evelyn dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was the ultimate homemaker and was devoted to serving others. Having family and friends gather in her kitchen for food and fellowship was her happiness. She considered her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be her greatest accomplishments. A devout Christian, Evelyn served her church in many capacities in Georgetown and in Aynor, where she sang in the choir. She worked in the youth ministry at Wayne United Methodist Church where she touched the lives of so many young people.
Cool Springs Church was their home for many years where they occupied the same pew Sunday after Sunday. Mrs. McCracken was a member of Langston Baptist Church and the Joann Waldrop Sunday School Class. She loved her church family and was a constant witness of her faith, leading many people to the Lord.
She will be remembered as a faithful prayer warrior who adored her four daughters and family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCracken was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Clinton McCracken; one grandson, Jay Barnes; one son-in-law, John Barnes; and two brothers, Franklyn Lilly and Paul Lilly.
Survivors include four daughters, Betty Frantz (Laszlo) of Goose Creek, Carolyn Evans (Warren) of Awendaw, Marilyn Brigman (J.W.) of Georgetown and Shirley Pinner (Bob) of Conway; seven grandchildren, Yolanda Winstead (Brian), Gretchen Ousley (Phillip), Kylie Cribb (Brian), Chett Long (Kelly), Wendy Butler (Travis), Sydonie Wallace (Jason) and Hunter Looper (David); and 13 great-grandchildren, Evan, Katelyn, Cohen, Ava, Presley, Tab, Gracelyn, Wit, Beau, Patterson, Briggs, Pace and Bexley.
The family will receive friends Jan. 9 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
