Eva Chestnut
Eva Chestnut, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 5 after a long battle with Corticobasil Degeneration, CBD.
She was born April 27, 1943 in Conway, a daughter of Alston Bellamy Chestnut and the late J. Hoyt Chestnut.
Eva was one of a kind who lit up the room when she walked in. She enjoyed having family reunions, celebrations and gatherings. She was a breast cancer survivor who looked for the positive in all situations.
Spending time working in her flowerbeds and garden brought her so much joy in life. While working in her yard she enjoyed the company of all animals except snakes. Eva loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh.
She was the proprietor of Eva’s Beauty Salon for forty years. She attended Kingston Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Eva’s special caregiver, Kim, for all of her help and love she provided to her. We will miss her dearly.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Gause.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Chestnut is survived by her husband, Grady Chestnut of 37 years; children, Jamie Benton and Cathie Tyler; sibling, Doris Gaskin; grandchildren, Madison Roberts Strickland and Samantha Benton; many nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A celebration life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Embrace Hospice, 1318 Third Ave. #5002, Conway 29526.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
