MYRTLE BEACH—Eurydice “Miss Vicki” Tsagatos, 99, passed away May 8 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1920, in Pogoni, Epirus, Greece, the daughter of the late Pantelis and Victoria Papantoniou Galitsis.
Her husband Emanuel Tsagatos preceded her in death in 2004.
She was an active member in her church and in the Ladies Philoptochos Society where she was the first president.
She was also secretary and treasurer for the club. Miss Vickie was active in the Daughters of Penelope, where she served as president, secretary, and treasurer.
Surviving are daughter Calliope; grandson Michael; granddaughter Victoria and husband Lamberto; two great-grandchildren and brother George Galitsis.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Trisagion service was held May 11 in the courtyard at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church with a private family service in the church. Burial followed at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
