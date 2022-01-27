Eunice Ellette Underwood Janney
There was a small celebration of life for close friends and family of Eunice Ellette Underwood Janney, 95, at the Highlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Oak Hill, W.Va., on Jan. 27 followed with interment also at Highlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Greg Swisher of Calvary Baptist Church was the officiant.
Following Mrs. Janney’s celebration of life there was a small gathering for family and close friends in the fellowship hall at Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Eunice Janney passed away peacefully Jan. 21 at her daughter’s home in Conway.
She is survived by her daughter, Euna Lee Conelly (Carl) of Conway; grandson, Bryon Scott Adkins of Conway; granddaughters, Avery Prouse (Mick) of South Charleston, W.Va., Kiera Means (Rusty) of Charleston, W.Va.; great-grandson, Cameron Bradley of South Charleston, W.Va., and great-granddaughter, Kaylie Pace of St. Albans, W.Va.; niece, Patrice Underwood of Oak Hill, W.Va.; nephew, Mark (Angie) Underwood, Proctorville, Ohio, and Charles “Kevin” (Nan) Underwood of Columbus, Ga. Her pride and joy Boxer, Hunter, a precious “furever” guardian, will miss her dearly.
Mrs. Janney was preceded in death by her husband, William A. “Bill” Janney; her daughter, Donna Dee Janney; brother, Charles C. Underwood; sister-in-law, Carol Underwood; and grandson, Timothy Patrick Adkins.
Born Aug. 17, 1926, in Walker County, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ellette Boshell Underwood and stepdaughter of the late Ethel Radford Underwood.
Mrs. Janney lived her entire life devoted to Christ. She confidently proclaimed her Christianity and shared the teachings of Jesus Christ with everyone she encountered. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist, Oak Hill, W.Va., where she enthusiastically and proudly served on various committees such as the decorating committee and the social committee.
After moving to Conway, she moved her membership to Langston Baptist Church.
Her talent for arts, crafts and coloring beautiful pictures was phenomenal. Many friends, neighbors and family members will always remember “Miss Eunice” for the crafts and colored pictures she created and eagerly distributed -- always with a smile on her face.
Mrs. Janney’s love for her daughters, grandchildren and friends was unconditional. She loved everyone and always found “the good” in them.
The family is sincerely appreciative to Agape Care Group of South Carolina for her continuous care throughout the past seven years, while staying in the home of her loving daughter, Euna Lee.
They especially want to thank her sweet nurses, Teresa Carotti, RN and Helen Cook, RN, and Krissy Martin, CNA; social worker, Edith Glasgow; and chaplain, Bill Harold.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1424 East Main St, Oak Hill, W.Va. 25901. Online condolences may be sent to www.watsonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Services and Cremation, Conway.
Heaven is a place of happiness. “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”Rev. 22:4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.