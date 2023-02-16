Eunice Benford
Funeral services for Eunice Benford, 95, will be held Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Benford passed away Feb. 16, surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 27, 1927 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late French Hardwick and Gladys Todd Sessions. She became a founding member of Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church in 1948. She continued to serve there as a Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years, and she was the oldest Elder of the church.
Mrs. Benford loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed sewing and making alterations. She especially loved decorating cakes. She was known to make wedding cakes as well as many other beautiful cakes.
Mrs. Benford dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior followed by her church, her family and her friends.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Robert Carlton Benford; a daughter, Janice Nevins; and a grandson, Lee Nevins.
Surviving are her son, Robert Carl Benford Jr. (Hazel) of Conway; six grandchildren, Wesley Benford, Steve Benford, Denise Benford Thompkins, Paul Hardwick Jr., Patty H. Bellamy and Kelly Swearingen; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eulee Jordan of Conway and Clara Chilton of Myrtle Beach; a son-in-law, Harry Nevins; and many special nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their wonderful care of Mrs. Benford.
Memorial donations may be made to Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church, Hampton Road, Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
