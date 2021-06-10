Euline Nobles Todd
A graveside service for Euline Nobles Todd, 89, will be held June 11 at 10 a.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Todd passed away June 8 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born May 15, 1932 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Leigh and Mattie Williams Nobles.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Donnie Winfred Todd; daughter, Diane Todd; and granddaughter, Shanna Renee Todd.
Euline was a member of Pauley Swamp Baptist Church.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking and crocheting.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her children, Kenneth “Kenny” Todd (Renee) and Carolyn Evans (Kenneth); siblings, Oscar “Sambo” Leigh Nobles Jr., Issac Hal Nobles (Rachael) and Bernice Doyal; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
