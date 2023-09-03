Eula Vee Cox Viles
Funeral services for Eula Vee Cox Viles, 93, will be held Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery.
Mrs. Viles, widow of Thomas “T.A.” Viles, of SC-905, passed away Sept. 2 at her residence.
Born Feb. 9, 1930 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Evans and Leila Lenora Price Cox. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church who loved to work with her flowers and make baked goods and deliver them to her family and friends.
Mrs. Viles was predeceased by a daughter, Vanessa Shalosky.
Surviving are one son, Vaughn Viles (Betty) of Conway; one daughter, Vivian Huguley (Jack) of Charleston; one son-in-law, Tony Shalosky of Conway; six grandchildren, John Huguley, Jessica Huguley Durr, Nicholas Shalosky, Emily Shalosky Shelley, Wesley Strickland and Kimberly Ludlam; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
