Eula V. Singleton
Funeral services for Eula V. Singleton, 95, will be held Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Gaskins and the Rev. Rick Weidman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Hillcrest Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Oct. 8 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mrs. Singleton passed away Oct. 5.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Ott and Annis Hardee.
She was a former member of Homewood Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was currently a member of North Conway Baptist Church where she led the Crocheting Ministry. Mrs. Singleton was the former owner and operator of the Sunrise Motel of Myrtle Beach for 23 years. She was also a former employee of Horry Production Credit Association and she owned the family farm.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Singleton was predeceased by her husband, Carl Burns Singleton Sr.; one grandson, Scott Singleton; two brothers, Dr. A. Maynor Hardee and Lee Authur Hardee; and two sisters, Ginnie Phipps and Smithie Jo Bargiol.
Survivors include two sons, Deryl Singleton (Kelly) of Conway and Carl Singleton Jr. (Joyce) of Conway; four grandchildren, Joey Singleton (Kika) of Conway, Kimberly Singleton of Texas, DeAnne Singleton of Conway and Tonya Brown of Conway; six great-grandchildren, Colby Calhoun (Rhiannon), Carlee Brown, Cayden Brown, Nicholas Singleton, Ben Johns and Joshua Johns; one great-great-granddaughter, Raelynn Elizabeth Calhoun; one sister-in-law, Shelby Hardee of Socastee; and several special nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
