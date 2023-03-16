Eula Mae Blanton
Funeral services for Eula Mae Blanton, 95, will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Brian Hoffman and the Rev. Rocky Taylor. Entombment will follow in the Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Blanton, widow of Little John Blanton, passed away March 14 at her home.
Born Feb. 5, 1928 in Newland, NC., she was the daughter of the late Gabriel Patrick Thompkins and the late Rosa Smith King Thompkins. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and cooking for everyone, insisting on feeding guests every time they came through the door! She was a devoted Christian mother and wife and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Conway. One of her favorite pastimes was arranging floral decorations.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Blanton was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne Rabon; and her siblings, Lillie Morris, Olivia Coberly, Doris Rouse, Rosa Lee McCarty, Beulah Romedy, Ethel Jackson, G.P. Thompkins Jr., Clifton King, Mack Thompkins and Lonnie Thompkins.
Survivors include her children, Brenda B. Little and Wanda Broome (Jack); her grandchildren, John Gaddy (Tasha), Kimberly Gaddy and Kevin Rabon (Kriston); her great-grandchildren, Corbyn Gaddy, who affectionately called her Mommy-Mommy, Hannah Rabon and Tyler Rabon; her sister, Magdolene Jordan; her son-in-law, Worley Rabon; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
The family will receive friends following the entombment.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or via their website, www.stjude.org/donate
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
