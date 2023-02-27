Eugenia Burgos
Funeral services for Eugenia Burgos, 90, will be held March 3 at 11 a.m.with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church with Father Oscar Borda officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Burgos passed away Feb. 26 in Pruitt Health of Conway.
Born June 2, 1932 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Catalino Roldan and Josefa DeLaRosa Roldan.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Rodriguez; siblings, Carmen Roldan, Soccoro Roldan and Raul Roldan.
Eugenia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Britain, Conn., for fifty years and served the community through volunteering. She was currently a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway. She was a very independent, giving, loving child of God. Eugenia was an excellent professional seamstress who also enjoyed sewing as her hobby.
Mrs. Burgos is survived by her children, Carlos Burgos (Inbal), Diana Rodriguez and Gloria Martinez (Edwin); siblings, David Roldan, Efrain Roldan, Herminio Roldan, Encarncion Roldan, Manuel Roldan, Flora Carrion, Julie Gonzalez and Blanca Alicia; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.