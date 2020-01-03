MYRTLE BEACH—Eugene Redding, 84, passed away Dec. 25 at Conway Medical Center.
Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, Eugene was a son of the late Alice and Joseph Redding.
Eugene was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 37 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Joe Redding.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Myriam Redding; son Eugene Redding (Mary) of California; daughter Kathleen Redding (Lyn) of Hawaii; grandchildren Emily, Erin and Timothy and sisters Joan Nestel of Pennsylvania and Alice Mahoney of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, with a reception to follow.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling the arrangements.
