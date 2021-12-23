Eugene Edward Porter
LORIS-A graveside service for Eugene Edward Porter, 86, was held Dec. 20 in Holly Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Gordon officiating.
Mr. Porter passed away Dec. 17 at his home in Loris.
Born on March 3, 1935 in Loris, he was the son of the late Lacy Porter and the late Mary Frances Elliott Porter.
Mr. Porter served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two stepsons, Marshall Jacobs Porter of Loris and Carl Jacobs and his wife Mary of Cartersville, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Nancy Pogue and her husband Jim of Aynor and Karin Bingley and her husband Frank of Market Harbourgh, England; two sisters, Mildred Streeper of Visalia, Calif., and Faye Faulk of Greensboro, N.C.; cousin, Merritt H. Porter and his wife Saundra; and aunt, Vera Graham.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Porter was predeceased by his wife, Ann Elizabeth Coe Porter; his brother, Lloyd Porter; and daughter-in-law, Mary Causey Porter.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church at 4717 Hwy. 66, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Porter’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
