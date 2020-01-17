MYRTLE BEACH—Eugene E. “Gene” Nagele, 92, passed away Jan. 9.
Born May 2, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William and Catherine Schaible Nagele.
Mr. Nagele joined the U.S. Navy when he was 16. He served our grateful nation for 30 years during World War II in the Pacific, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
Mr. Nagele retired as a commander.
Following his retirement, he became a contractor for the U.S. Government in foreign military sales for 18 years. In 1992, he retired to Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Nagele was a member of VFW, American Legion Post No. 178, the Elks, and a lifetime member of the Shriners.
He enjoyed going on cruises and flying RC planes and boats.
Along with his parents, Mr. Nagele was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Rosina Pauline Nagele; brother William Nagele; sister Catherine Nagele; sister-in-law Dorothy Herbig and brothers-in-law John Kalbfel and Robert Kalbfel.
Surviving are son Eugene E. Nagele Jr.; daughter Regina Collins (David); grandchildren Brian Vanderpool, Wayne Vanderpool (Brooke), and Gregory Vanderpool (April); six great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law Diane Kalbfel and Dorothy Nagele.
Graveside services with military honors will be announced at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, with the burial to follow.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
