Eugene Oliver Curtin
Services for Eugene Oliver Curtin, 82, will be held July 2 at 1 p.m. in Raymond-Wood Funeral Home in Dunkirk, Md.
Burial will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dunkirk, Md.
Mr. Curtin passed away June 23 in Conway Medical Center. He was born Nov. 15, 1938 in Washington, DC, a son of the late Ollie E. and Mallissa Bliss Davis Curtin.
Eugene was a heavy equipment operator for forty years and a member of operating Local Union 77 in Washington, DC. During this time he helped build the subway in Washington, DC.
After retiring, he along with the love of his life, Florence traveled all over the East Coast in their motor home for six years.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and listening to bluegrass music. Most of all Eugene loved to help others get a fresh start when they were down on their luck.
Mr. Curtin is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Florence May Vermillion Curtin; son, Jesse E. Curtin; siblings, Barbara Harris and Mary Cutshaw; sister-in-law, Vivian Glascoe (Allen); several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
