Eugene A. Olsen
The family invites all who knew Eugene A. Olsen, 60, to celebrate his life with them in a Memorial Service April 29 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Olsen, of Galivants Ferry, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family April 21.
Gene was born in Brooklyn N.Y., to Manfred and Eleanor Olsen (Butt). He moved to New Fairfield, Conn., which is where he and his brother David grew up.
Gene and his wife Alma met at an early age, and were married after only 14 days. They would have celebrated their 41st anniversary May 2 of this year.
Together they had four daughters Jessica, Christine (deceased), Samantha and Rebecca; and seven grandchildren, Britney, Natalie, Jessalyn, Brehanne, Jax, Christopher and JJ.
Gene had owned Eastern Automotive Service since 1992 and was an avid classic car and motorcycle enthusiast. He spent many years racing motocross in upstate New York and raced mini-stocks at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Gene loved nothing more than taking his 1970 Mach 1 to car shows or riding his motorcycles.
Gene was a member of the Ball Pond Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He also became a Master Mason after he joined MB Masonic Lodge #353. He also enjoyed belonging to the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA).
Gene loved all animals, especially his dogs and the many other animals he and his wife had on their little farm. He was always kindhearted to them all.
Gene will always be remembered as a loving husband by his wife; and best dad and Pop Pop to his kids and grandchildren. He was a great friend to all who knew him and was always willing to share his knowledge of motorcycles and cars with many younger guys, who needed advice and wanted to learn. He was always willing to help a friend in need. Gene had the ability to make all who knew him feel as though they were his best friend. He will certainly be missed.
In lieu of cut flowers for the service, the family requests friends join them in helping build a memorial garden at their home by donating gift cards to Home Depot, Lowes or Walmart where the family can purchase plants, bushes or trees to build a lasting garden.
Visitors can bring their donations to the service.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.