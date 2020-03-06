MYRTLE BEACH—Ethel Tyson, 74, passed away Feb. 21.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Florence.
She is survived by two sons Tony Tyson and wife Cathy of Myrtle Beach and Gerard Tyson of Myrtle Beach; brothers Bobby Green of Augusta, Georgia, David Green of Myrtle Beach, Nick Green of Myrtle Beach, and Jerome Green, also of Myrtle Beach; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was predeceased by brother Sting Green and sister Arthena G. Tucker.
A funeral service was held Feb.29 at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach officiated by Ulysses Stinson Jr. Burial will follow at the Pine Island Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.
