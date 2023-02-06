Esther Edwards
Funeral services for Esther Edwards, 95, will be held Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Gethsemane Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Esther, of Galivants Ferry, passed away Feb. 5 at her daughter’s residence, DeJuan Hinson, surrounded by her loving family members.
She is at peace now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Ms. Edwards was the widow of Kelly Minton Edwards and the daughter of the late Lyde and Janie Huggins. In addition, she was predeceased by three brothers, Jack Huggins, Junior Huggins and Tom Huggins; one sister, Gertrude Perritt; and one son, Denny Carl Edwards.
Ms. Esther was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she served as treasurer and was an active member in Sunday school for many years.
Ms. Esther (Mom Mom) pursued multiple vocational interests during her lifetime, including administrative positions with multiple businesses, culminating with 17 years of service with Horry County Department of Social Services.
Mom Mom’s primary goal in life was to use her spiritual gifts with everyone to uplift their lives and attitudes. She used those gifts while working on the farm, working in her garden, cooking feasts for family and friends, driving people to appointments, taking grandkids to the park and supporting the mission field for God’s work. She was a blessing to all that she met in life’s pathways.
Ms. Esther was a quiet, strong-willed, caring and humble person who defined unconditional love to all who knew her. She always looked for the best in people and overlooked any shortcomings.
Her home and dinner table were always open to the community. Mom Mom leaves behind her three sons, Jimmy Edwards (Marsha), Larry Edwards and Kelly Edwards (Sharon); one daughter, DeJuan Hinson (Keith); eight grandchildren, Kris Edwards (Jamison), Adam Edwards (Mike), Meg Sawyer (Charles), Laura Hamby (Brad), Karen Parsons (Alex), Travis Edwards (Beverly), Chloe Martin (Julious), Alyssa Phillips (Zac); four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Evelyn Ray.
Ms. Edwards’ visitation will be held Feb. 9 in Gethsemane Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com. Ms. Esther’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
