Esta Sarvis Johnson
A funeral service for Esta Sarvis Johnson, 97, will be held Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in Northbridge Baptist Church Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island.
Mrs. Johnson, of 35 Shrewsbury Drive, Charleston, and formerly of Loris, passed away Nov. 22 in Charleston.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andy D. Johnson and Sarah Braddock Johnson of Charleston; her grandchildren, Jenny Coker (Dale) and Scott Johnson of Charleston; and her sister, Evelyn Elkins of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Born in Loris, Mrs. Johnson lived her childhood years on the family farm. She graduated from Green Sea High School in 1942. She received her undergraduate degrees from Wingate Junior College and the University of South Carolina. She received her master's degree from Clemson University and her education specialist degree from Appalachian State University.
She was an educator in Horry County schools for more than 39 years, starting in a three-room school and finishing her distinguished career as principal of two large North Myrtle Beach schools.
She was recipient of many educational accolades over the years including Career Woman of the Year in 1978 and Palmetto's Finest Award in 1986. She was active in many educational organizations, serving as an officer in most of them. She retired in 1987.
She lived in Charleston from 1988 until her death. She was a woman of many talents and professions. She was a corporate executive secretary immediately after graduating from Wingate College. She then started teaching school at 18 years of age in Horry County. In addition to her professional education career, she utilized her many talents and professions to be active as a tobacco farmer, tree farmer and travel tour guide (traveling all over this great country and foreign countries via bus, train, rail and ships).
During her retirement years, she enjoyed being a seamstress for her many friends and associates. She enjoyed working outdoors in her home flower garden. She taught a church Sunday School class all her adult life right up to age 94.
She loved her Lord, her family, her many friends and her work. She greatly enjoyed "doing for others." She excelled at many crafts. Her life witnessed many dramatic changes. She grew up on a tobacco farm in a home without running water, bathroom, TV or radio.
Her early family traveled by mule and wagon. She lived to see a man walk on the moon, and so much more! In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent on behalf of Esta to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com.
