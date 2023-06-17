Jesse Woodrow Hodges
Jesse Woodrow Hodges, 80, passed away June 17.
Born in Franklin County, Va., he was a son of the late Woodrow Dickerson and Ethel Jefferson Hodges. He was a hardworking humble man with a reputation of being a true friend to many. He loved working in tobacco and farming and was the owner and operator of the New Farmers Tobacco Warehouse in Conway for many years. His pleasures after retirement were working in his yard and watching baseball. He was proud to serve his country in the US Army during Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Linda K. Hodges of Conway; and one sister, Betty Sue Dellinger of Sandy Level, Va.
Services will be private in Conway. Burial will be held in Sandy Level, Va.
Memorials may be sent to the Embrace Hospice House Foundation, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign an online guestbook at www.golddfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
