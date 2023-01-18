Ernestine Gerrald Johnson
Graveside services for Ernestine Gerrald Johnson, 88, will be held Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Ms. Johnson of Surfside passed away Jan. 16 in Conway Medical Center.
Born March 6, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John Wilson Gerrald Sr. and Adeline Gerrald. In addition to her parents, Ms. Johnson was predeceased by one son, Farron G. Johnson; two sisters, Betty Zeiher and Doris Sease; one brother, JW Gerrald Jr.; and the father of her children, Jack Johnson.
Ms. Johnson was the owner and operator of Ernestine Hair Boutique in Surfside Beach where she worked hard and loved doing hair for her many customers. She loved her family and friends dearly and overcame many heartaches in her life that made her a better person.
Ms. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Gayla Johnson; four grandchildren, Earon G. Johnson, Angel J. Johnson, Doyle G. Johnson and Patrick Gleason; and four great-grandchildren.
Ms. Johnson and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
