Ernest W. Rabon
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Ernest W. Rabon, 74, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Mr. Rabon passed away Feb. 7.
Born in Aynor, he was a son of the late Donnie Allen and Estelle Goff Rabon. He was a CPA and graduated from the University of South Carolina with honors.
Mr. Rabon enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a founding member of the National Wildlife Turkey Foundation of Horry County. He especially loved being with his family and spending time on his back porch. Mr. Rabon will be remembered as a loving father and “Paw Paw” as well as a devoted Christian.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabon was predeceased by two brothers, Luther Rabon and Gordon Rabon.
Survivors include his two children, Laura Cooper (Danny) of Myrtle Beach and Kevin Rabon (Stacey) of Raleigh, N.C.; and their mother, Shirley Rabon of Myrtle Beach; one grandson, Ryan Richards of Raleigh, N.C.; two brothers, Allen D. Rabon (Ernestine) and Freeman Rabon of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Genevive Fipps of Jacksonville, Fla., Bonnie Faye Martin (Jack) of Aynor and Synatha Thompkins of Conway; two sisters-in-law, Donna Rabon of Marion and Trisha Whitaker of Myrtle Beach; one brother-in-law, Junior Carter of Loris; and many special friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
