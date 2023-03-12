Ernest Laudie Chestnut
A graveside service for Ernest Laudie Chestnut, 88, will be held March 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Mausoleum with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Mr. Chestnut passed away March 10 surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 20, 1934 in Conway, he was the son of the late Vallie and Hattie Lee Chestnut. Mr. Chestnut was a veteran of the US Army and the US Navy. Prior to retirement and moving back to his native town of Conway, he was employed with Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., for more than 37 years.
He had a passion for working hard and inventing tools to make things easier. After moving back to Conway, he built his own log cabin and fishing pond, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Chestnut was predeceased by a son, Ernest Chestnut Jr.; a grandson, Ernest Scott Chestnut; four sisters, Alma Todd, Janie Hughes, Helen Todd and Inez Hughes; and an infant sister, Charlotte Chestnut; and two brothers, J.D. Chestnut and Donnie Chestnut.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Myrna Lyerly Chestnut; three daughters, Teresa Dail (Michael) of Newport News, Va., Anita Chestnut (Linwood Stroud) of Conway, and Rhonda Ingler (Dave) of Conway; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Chestnut’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
