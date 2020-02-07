MYRTLE BEACH—Ernest A. Nols 76, of Piscataway, New Jersey and Myrtle Beach, died Jan. 26 in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by wife,Virginia Nols; daughters Vicki Martinez and Tina Chassereau (Ralph) of Florence; son Michael Nols and wife Angelica of Piscataway, New Jersey, and grandchildren Kevin Nols, Anthony Nols, Isabella Nols, Alana Chassereau, Myles Chassereau, and Hector Martinez.
He was predeceased bygrandson Daniel Nols.
The family received friends on Jan. 29 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with a prayer service.
