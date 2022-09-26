Eric Ben Hughes
LORIS-Graveside services for Eric Ben Hughes, 50, will be held Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. in Holly Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Hord and the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Hughes passed away Sept. 23. Born Oct. 4, 1971 in Fairfield, Calif., he was the son of Audrey Todd Hughes and the late Benjamin “Tilly” Hughes.
He was passionate about cars, trucks, motorcycles, and most of all, his family.
Survivors, including his mother, are his daughter, Casey Willard and her husband Will of Rockingham, N.C.; Casey’s mother, Diana Gore and her husband Shawn of Longs; a son, Landon Milligan of Tabor City, N.C.; and granddaughter, Tilley Cate Willard.
In addition to his father, Eric was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Kelly Hughes; and his aunt, Mary Lynn Todd.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Jessica Hughes Scholarship, P.O. Box 261954, Conway, SC 29528 or online at https://www.coastal.edu/alumni/jessicahughesscholarship or Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Hughes’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
