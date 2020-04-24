MURRELLS INLET—Emma Louise Washington died April 15 at MUSC.
Emma was born Sept. 8, 1941 in Norfolk, Virginia, the third of five children born to Amie Lee and Fred Peterson.
She received her early education at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. She was among the first students to integrate and graduate from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1959.
In 1960, she married the late Rudolph Ridley. They moved from Virginia to Brooklyn, New York, via Washington, D.C., then years later they moved to Queens, New York.
After Rudy’s death, Emma attended the New School for Social Research and took certificate courses in business and social studies at York College.
She was a very active member of St. Clement Pope Catholic Church. Emma was vice president of the Rosary Society and a lector and Eucharist minister. She trained future lectors, prepared schedules for lectors and Eucharist minsters and chaired many social events.
Emma and husband Leonard J. Washington were married at the Clement Pope Catholic Church on Sept. 1, 1991. They resided in Queens, New York, until 2006 when they relocated to Murrells Inlet and became members of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church.
She was a lector, Eucharist minister, spiritual facilitator for the Women’s Club and chaired communion breakfasts and day of reflection.
Due to health issues these activities ceased to be and she became a sustaining member. She volunteered at Father Pat’s lunch kitchen and stuffed church bulletins.
Emma is survived by husband Leonard Washington; brother James Peterson (Kathy); nieces; nephews and a host of friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral Mass will be held at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church with inurnment to follow in the church’s columbarium.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
