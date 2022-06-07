Emma Lou Thompson Johnson
Following a private family burial at Lakeside Cemetery, a Celebration of Life for Emma Lou Thompson Johnson, 86, will be held June 13 at 11 a.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Ave., Conway with the Rev. Tresco Shannon and Dr. Mike Honeycutt officiating.
Mrs. Johnson passed away peacefully in her family home of 49 years surrounded by family and friends June 4. Her life was marked by the gospel and spent in service to others.
Born Aug. 9, 1935, she was a daughter of A.C. and Mary Thompson. Her childhood was spent happily in her hometown of Conway with her family and many friends. She married her high school sweetheart Jimmy Johnson, and loved being by his side every day for the next 67 years.
She excelled at being a faithful and loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and grandmother. She was endlessly devoted to her four daughters. Her motto was, “There is always room for one more.” Around her table, she graciously served many guests and friends. She has so many adopted “5th Johnson daughters” that the family quit counting years ago!
She was a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Ladies Fellowship Class and the Bunny Butler Circle. She took her vows seriously to support the church with her prayers, her presence, her gifts and her service. She served all ages: children, youth and senior adults. She instilled by example a lifelong love for Christ’s church in each of her daughters.She had a knack for getting others excited and involved in projects, missions and outreach that demonstrated care for others.
She was the Rod and Harold McCown Woman of the Year in 1981. In 2002, she was presented with the Laverne H Creel Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2006, she was named an honorary Doctor of Public Service by Coastal Carolina University. Yet behind these accomplishments, and many others, she was a woman who valued relationships above accolades.
She helped many of Conway’s children get a good start in school at Happy Time Kindergarten, and later at Waccamaw Academy. She actually could teach anyone anything from Girl Scout camping to ballroom dancing at Conway Dance School. She was voted a Lifetime Board Member of the Theatre of the Republic. She had an ability to meet people where they were, to motivate them to grow and inspire them to achieve.
She had an extensive frog collection, literally innumerable, which was her daily reminder to Forever Rely On God. She didn’t serve others to earn acceptance from God, but rather served as a response to HIs love for her.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Austin and Danner Thompson and her sister, Mary Ann Cannon.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Johnson; her daughters Judy Honeycutt (Mike), Jenny Smith (Mac), Joy LeForce (Jeff) and Jan Kelly (Mike); her twelve grandchildren, Wade Honeycutt (Lauren), Wesley Honeycutt (Morgan Grace), Mary Katherine Honeycutt Boldt (Ben), Sam Smith, Allie LeForce Adamson (Ben), Austin LeForce (Liz), Abbie LeForce, Andrew LeForce, Kate Kelly Lilly (Sam), Caroline Kelly Hood (Phil), John Kelly, Liam Kelly; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and visitors at the family home June 12 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the church she loved, Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Ave., Conway, SC 29526 or to MSA Home Health and Hospice, 4685 U.S. 17 S. Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, whose staff provided tender care for her.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
