Emeline Jones Rankin
ALLSBROOK COMMUNITY-Funeral services for Emeline Jones Rankin, 87, will be held Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. in Loris First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Tim Osment officiating. Committal services will be held at Twin City Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Rankin passed away Jan. 11 at Shoreland Health Care and Retirement Center in Whiteville, N.C.
Born on July 15, 1934 in the Buck Creek community, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Jones Sr. and the late Mildred Oxner Jones.
She was a faithful member of Loris First Presbyterian Church where she was choir director for close to thirty years.
Survivors include her two daughters, Ellen Holley Rankin Stevens and her husband Larry and Julia Emeline Rankin Hardwick and her husband Dewayne; three grandchildren, John Watson Rankin and his wife Page, Hanna Emeline Hardwick Gattoni and her husband Adam, and Spencer Hardwick and his wife Taylor; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew DeFlieger, Jacob DeFlieger, Addison Rankin, Luca Gattoni, Jude Gattoni and Brecken Hardwick.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rankin was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Watson Smith Rankin; and two brothers, George W. Jones Jr. and Paul Ray Jones.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday in Loris First Presbyterian Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris 29569 and Loris First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 425, Loris 29569. Please sign Mrs. Rankin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
