Eltrie Smith
A graveside service for Eltrie Small Smith, 85, was held June 30 in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery with the Rev Mack Hudson officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away peacefully at her home June 26 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born April 8, 1937 in Myrtle Beach, she was a daughter of the late Trenton Elton and Myrtle Georgia Small.
In addition to her parents, she was received into Heaven by her brothers, Trenton, Buddy and Winford, as well as her beloved son, Randy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clive (Kelly) Smith; two sons Jeffrey and Wade; four grandchildren, Adam, Renee, Taylor and Johnny; and six great-grandchildren, Graysen, Camden, Chloe, Emily, Payton and Kinsley.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011
