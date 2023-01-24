Elsie Ruth Becknell LeGrande
Services for Elsie Ruth Becknell LeGrande, 93, will be held in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service will be at Jackson Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Mack Hutson will be officiating.
Elsie, as she preferred to be called, was greeted home by Jesus Christ Jan. 22.
Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Erskin Becknell and Cora Lee Davis. She graduated from University High School in 1946. She was a member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church in Columbia for more than 70 years where she taught Sunday school for 46 years and served as church secretary for several years. With her beautiful alto voice she sang in church choirs for 76 years. She also volunteered for many years with the American Red Cross.
After moving to Loris, she became an "honorary member" of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Conway. She delighted in reading her Bible daily and read from Genesis to Revelation many times each year.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John W.A. LeGrande; one brother, John A. Becknell; and three sisters, Betty Welch, Frances Rich and Peggy Buss.
Surviving are her six children, Karen LeGrande of Columbia, Steve LeGrande of Lexington, Michelle LeGrande Hawkins (Keith) of Easley, David LeGrande of Elgin, Susan LeGrande Kelley (Alvin) of Walhalla and Gayle LeGrande Steele (Chuck) of Lexington; 11 grandchildren, Kevin A. Braswell (Renee), Kerry Howard, Cory LeGrande, Kevin LeGrande, Zack Hawkins, Nick Hawkins (Grace), DJ LeGrande, Katie LeGrande, Leonard "Len" Kelley lll (fiancé, Lindsay Dodd), Colby Steele (Miranda) and Dillon Steele; seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Howard, Jacob Howard, Johnathan Howard, Raegan Hawkins, Nora Steele, Ella Steele and Olivia Hawkins; precious niece, Denise Lenore; and nephews, Herman Rich, Phillip Rich and Larry Rich; extended adopted family, like a sister, Florence Barnhill; like her own grandchildren; Paula Scheiderer, Amy Scheiderer and Ethan Scheiderer.
The family will gather with friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to a veterans support group or the Gideons. Elsie also asks, now that she has passed, that we make sure she never votes Democrat.
Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel and Shives Funeral Home, Columbia is serving the family.
