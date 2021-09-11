Elsie Mae Rabon
Graveside services for Elsie Mae Rabon, 84, will be held Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Open Air Mausoleum Chapel at Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Stevie Baker. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Mrs. Rabon, widow of the late James A. Rabon, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 10 following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 31, 1937 in Loris, Mrs. Rabon was the daughter of the late Henry K. Gasque and the late Alice Todd Gasque. She retired from Conway Mills after many years of faithful service and was a member of the Conway Church of God. Mrs. Rabon was predeceased by her bothers-in-law, John Henry Rabon and Donald Rheuark.
Survivors include her children, Charlie Rabon (Linda) of Mullins, Ronnie Rabon (Michelle) of Mullins, Eldred Rabon (Denise) of Aynor and Terry Rabon (Ruth) of Conway; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her twin siblings, Phillip Gasque of Aynor and Phyllis Gasque Rheuark of Thomasville, N.C.; Elsie’s twin sister, Essie Rabon of Aynor; and her older sister, Leona Gasque of Mullins. Elsie had a special love for her daughter-in-law, Denise, and thought of her as the daughter she never had.
Memorial donations made to Rehobeth Baptist Church, P.O. Box 190, Aynor, SC 29511.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.