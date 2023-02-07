Eloise Hardwick Jones
AYNOR-Funeral services for Eloise Hardwick Jones, 92, will be held Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church with Rev. the Dustin Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jones passed away Feb. 6.
Born July 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah Evander and Leona Phipps Hardwick. She was a longtime member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church where she served in many capacities over the years.
Mrs. Jones was a faithful supporter of her church even when she was unable to attend in her later years. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved working outdoors, especially gardening and tending to her flowers. Mrs. Jones also enjoyed cooking and reading, and was faithful in studying her Bible every day. She will be most remembered for her sweet, humble spirit.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband, William I. “Bill” Jones Jr.; one son, Kim H. Jones; four brothers, Aubrey Hardwick, Billy Hardwick, Bobby Hardwick and Jimmy Hardwick; and one sister, Hazel H. Milligan.
Survivors include one daughter, Catherine J. Lewis of Aynor; one son, William I. Jones III (Nancy B.) of Aynor; one daughter-in-law, Nancy T. Jones of Aynor; six grandchildren, Carlton Lewis (Abi), Julie Anne Sarvis, Angie Jones, William I. “Will” Jones IV (Sophia), Stephanie J. Todd (Scott) and Christopher K. Jones (Alicia); twelve great-grandchildren, Claire Lewis, Cade Lewis, Seth Sarvis (Maddie), Carly Sarvis, William I. Jones V, Braydon Jones, Madelyn Todd, Michael Jones (Rachel), Anderson Jones, Brynleigh Jones, Preston Jones, Ellieana Jones; one great-great-grandchild, Ensley Grace Jones; and two sisters, Pearl H. Booth and Nina H. Rabon.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
The family would like to give special recognition to Sarah Gause, who cared for Eloise and Bill for many years. They would also like to thank caregivers, Crystal Brown, Kimberlyn Hyatt, Patrina Buffkin and Wanda Edinger.
Memorials may be sent to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church, c/o Nancy B. Jones, 2640 Garner Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.