Eloise H. Dusenbury
Funeral services for Eloise H. Dusenbury, 75, will be held Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church with the Rev. Susanne Priddy and the Rev. Pam Muise officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Dusenbury passed away at home among her beloved family on Sept. 30 after a long illness and brief hospice care.
Born Sept. 26, 1946, Eloise was a lifelong resident of Conway. She graduated from Conway High School in 1963 and attended Lander College in Greenwood, where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1965.
As a registered nurse, Eloise spent a number of years in OB/GYN work at Conway Hospital. She was unofficial “midwife” to many friends and relatives in the Delivery Room. Subsequently, she spent the bulk of her career as a home health nurse, focused on family planning and children. She retired in 2002 from DHEC.
Eloise had a great love for all things music, especially church and theatre. For many years, she was involved on stage and behind the scenes with the Theatre of the Republic. Her most memorable role was Aunt Eller in the production of Oklahoma. She was involved in music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church and then as choir director at Union United Methodist.
Later, she was involved through music with Remnants Church. She loved all things crafty including sewing, quilting and scrapbooking, and blessed many with her handmade gifts.
Eloise was predeceased by her mother, Vera McCreight Hendrick, at age 19, and later by her father S.E. “Tubby” Hendrick; stepmother Ruebelle Hendrick; brothers Sam and David Hendrick; as well as in-laws, Earl and Jean Dusenbury.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Earl Albert “Al” Dusenbury and children, Mead Altman (Michael Barra) and Trey Dusenbury (Rebekah). Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will cherish memories of their “Weese”, include Edith Dusenbury (Chase Fuchs, Raymi and Rowynn), Keygan, Brennan and Hayden Altman; Wade Patterson and Drew Noungsri.
Other special family members include Al’s siblings, Susanne Priddy (Mike) and Andy Dusenbury (Kim); Godchildren, Jill McClellan and Rick Dusenbury; stepsiblings, Debbie Britton and Brian Jackson; honorary grand and great-grandchildren, Nicole Fuchs, Boone, Derrell and Angelo; and nieces and nephews, Patrick and Jonathan Dusenbury, Hannah McDonald, Beth Artz, Sandy Hendrick, Eric and Doug Hendrick and Ashley Walden.
The family wishes to thank Agape In-Home Hospice for their excellent care in her final days.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church (4491 U.S. 701 S. Conway 29527) or give online to Remnants Church (https://www.remnantschurch.com/giving/).
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
