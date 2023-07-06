Elna Marie Shelley
LORIS-A graveside service for Elna Marie Shelley, 88, was held July 5 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Carol Todd officiating.
Mrs. Shelley, widow of Ernest Francis Shelley Sr. passed away June 28 in McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born in Loris, she was a daughter of the late Robert Barnhill and the late Flossie Graham Barnhill. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Ernest Shelley (Sherelle) of Loris; two sisters, Betty Hardee of Loris and Flossie McManus of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Dana L. Shelley, Brenda Shelley, Christen Thompson and Lexie Hardee; four great-grandchildren, Elora Edwards, Ava Thompson, Everett Thompson and McKenna Hardee; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Mrs. Shelley was predeceased by a son, Christopher Scott Shelley; three brothers, Lloyd Barnhill, Paul Barnhill and Fulton Barnhill; and one sister, Estelle Gasque.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.