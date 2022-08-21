Ellen Varnadore
A graveside service for Ellen Varnadore, 68, will be held Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls with the Rev. James Howard Baker officiating.
Mrs. Varnadore passed away Aug. 20 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Doyle Harvey Varnadore, loving mother of Matthew H. Varnadore of Conway and Adam P. Varnadore and his wife Jessica of McClellanville.
She is survived by two brothers, Charlie Brunson and his wife Jane of Ft. Mill and Brian Brunson and his wife Tanya of Eatonville, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Jackson, Eli, Luke and Lane Varnadore.
She was predeceased by her sister, Gail Cato.
Ellen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Conway, a retired licensed practical nurse and a past member of the Gideon Auxiliary International, Aynor chapter. She was also a charter member of the Day Care Advisory Committee under Governor Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Ellen was an executive director of the American Red Cross in Horry County and Hendersonville, N.C. She was especially proud of receiving the Second U.S. Army Certificate of Recognition for her work with the families and soldiers during Operation Desert Shield/Storm during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Aynor Chapter or American Red Cross.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.