MYRTLE BEACH—Ellen Sue Barnhardt, 79, passed away July 11 surrounded by her family.
Ellen was born in Oak Hill, Florida, to the late Thelma Summerell and James Patterson. She grew up a devoted Christian at Parkwood Baptist church in Concord, North Carolina.
Ellen is survived by son Kenny and wife Rene of Myrtle Beach; daughter Debbie Sullivan of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren LeAnne Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina, Joey Braswell and Heath Long of Mullins and Dylan and Ridge Damewood of Concord, North Carolina, and lifelong friend Doris Deaton, also of Concord..
A private memorial service will be held for Ms. Barnhardt.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, is handling arrangements.
