Ellen Olsen Japarks
Funeral services for Ellen Olsen Japarks, 61, will be held Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Coastal Community Church with the Rev. Drew Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ellen passed away Oct. 13.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Rolf and Else Olsen. She loved music and going to concerts. Ellen enjoyed being outdoors, boating and taking care of her pool.
She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Ellen had a huge heart for everyone and had a passion for animals. She was a dedicated LPN for more than thirty years.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by one son, Johnny Japarks; one daughter, Elane Runyon; and one brother, Harold Olsen.
Survivors include one daughter, Kelsey Yacobacci (Nick) and her father, John Japarks; five grandchildren, Sarah Yacobacci, Kaleb Yacobacci, Justin Runyon, Piper Runyon and Jaxson Runyon; one great-grandchild, Aiden Runyon; one brother, Robert Olsen (Melissa); one sister, Heidi Ackerman (Allen); four nephews, A.J. Ackerman, Adam Ackerman, Andrew Olsen and Eli Olsen; one niece, Shelby Scott; one great-niece, Pearle Ackerman; one great-nephew, Jack Ackerman; and a close friend, Nakita Stevens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
