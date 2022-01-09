Elizabeth Shirley Graham
Graveside services for Elizabeth “Lib” Shirley Graham, 85, will be held Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Graham passed away Jan. 7.
Born Oct. 9, 1936 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Claude Brewer and Thelma Perritt Brewer.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Wildo T. Graham; siblings, Dewey Brewer, Riley Brewer, Bill Brewer, Barbara Ann Blackmon, W.C. Brewer and Evelyn Watts; one grandson, Adam Hucks.
Mrs. Graham was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone.
She loved serving her Lord and Savior at Aynor Church of God.
She was a prayer warrior, praying for her family and friends constantly, along with reading her Bible every day. Mrs. Graham enjoyed gardening, working with her flowers especially azaleas.
She is survived by her children, Tillman Graham (Jodie), Rose Marie Hucks (Truluck), Wanda Gail Jordan (Brett) and Janet Faye Clark (Douglas); siblings, Glen Brewer, Pete Brewer, Jerry Brewer and Lois Briley; nine grandchildren, Cheryl Graham, Amanda Clark, Douglas Clark, Jonathan Clark (Lindsey), Michael A. Jordan, Kaleb Graham, Cody Graham, Holly McCormick (Derek) and Ryan Clark; 11 great-grandchildren, Noah Graham, Ashlyn Floyd, Adalynn Floyd, Chloe Clark, Dylan Clark and Silas Jordan, Taylor Jordan, Xander Jordan, Olivia Clark, Severen Clark and Aidan Hucks; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A special thank you to the staff of Pruitt Hospice.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
