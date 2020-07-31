MYRTLE BEACH—Elizabeth M. DelDuca, 80, passed away July 24 in the comfort of her home.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Elmira, New York, the daughter of the late Paul and June DePrimo.
In the summer of 1958, Elizabeth went on a blind date with a U.S. Army Corporal, Frank J. DelDuca Jr. and became his loving wife of 61 years.
Elizabeth was a fulltime homemaker and the foundation of her family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Elizabeth is survived by husband Frank J. DelDuca Jr., 88; son and daughter-in-law Frank and Carole DelDuca of Bethel, Maine.; son John DelDuca and daughter Maria DelDuca, both of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Frank, Michael and Joseph DelDuca, and Elizabeth and husband Michael Howell and great-grandchildren Emmett and Ellis Howell.
Services were held July 29 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
