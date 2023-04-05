Elizabeth Louise Floyd Marsh
A celebration of life service for Elizabeth Louise Floyd Marsh, 59, will be held April 8 at 11 a.m. in Kingston Presbyterian Church led by the Rev. Robert Bannan.
Mrs. Marsh passed away April 3 after facing cancer with courage and a positive attitude.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 34 years, William O. “Bill” Marsh, and her three children, Sarah Daniel Marsh, Erin Marsh Conklin (Dustin) and William Cater Marsh of Conway. Elizabeth is also survived by her sister, Cathy Floyd Beverly (Randy); and brother, Gene Floyd, as well as many nieces, nephews and loving in-laws.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene Cater Floyd and Jean Singleton Floyd.
The youngest of three children, Elizabeth was born May 27, 1963 in Conway. She graduated from Conway High School in 1981 and then graduated from USC-Coastal Carolina in 1985 with a business degree. She worked as a paralegal for many years before deciding to stay home and raise her children.
She was a dedicated and active member at Kingston Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed singing in the choir and meeting with her Bible study group. Elizabeth was a lifelong Girl Scout and led troops for her daughters and niece for many years.
Elizabeth was a caring wife and mother. Her husband, Bill, and children were a joy during her life and a huge comfort during her illness. She loved reading, the outdoors, the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kingston Presbyterian Women of the Church, 800 Third Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
