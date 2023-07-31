Elizabeth “Liz” Strickland Cox
LORIS-Funeral services for Elizabeth “Liz” Strickland Cox, 76, were held July 29 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Jackson officiating. Committal services followed in Williamson Cemetery.
Mrs. Cox passed away July 27.
Born March 8, 1947 in Tabor City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wendell Strickland and the late Bernice Strickland. Mrs. Cox will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Perry Devon Cox Jr.; three children, Sherry Pate Blosser (John), Robbie Pate (Bobbie) and Sheila Cox Kingsmore (Van); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Grey Blosser, Peyton Robert Blosser, Kammy Devonna Rothfuss, Seth Logan Davis, Christian Joseph Wilson, Haley Marie Wilson and Matthew Elwood Wilson; two brothers, Richard Strickland (Sally) and Donny Strickland (Shirley); and two sisters-in-law, Linda Strickland and Yvonne Strickland.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was predeceased by two brothers, Bobby Joe Strickland and Sammy Strickland.
Memorials may be made to Williamson Cemetery, 4751 Billy Mc. Road, Green Sea, SC 29545.
Please sign Mrs. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
