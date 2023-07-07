Elizabeth “Libby” Boyd
A memorial service for Elizabeth “Libby” Boyd, 76, will be held July 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Boyd passed away July 4.
Born Aug. 21, 1946 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Archie Hinson Sellers and Eliza Todd Sellers.
Libby graduated from Conway High School and shortly thereafter married Leonard Boyd, also from Conway. They relocated to Texas in 1966 where she lived for more than 35 years and raised two children.
In the years she wasn’t staying home to care for her children, she was working as an administrative assistant at a law firm or in the registrar’s office at the local high school.
She remained in Texas until 2001 and then moved back to Conway to take care of her aging mother. Libby continued to work in administrative services at Conway Hospital until her retirement in 2017.
Libby was anything but shy. Her talkative nature allowed her to meet and befriend many throughout her lifetime. In fact, she won numerous accolades in school for her speaking abilities. Her hobbies included playing the piano and singing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Hinson Sellers and Eliza Todd Sellers; and brother, Archie Hinson Sellers Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Boyd; sister, Jo Rabon Jordan; son, Lauren Boyd and his wife Rhonda Boyd; daughter, Leah Bird and her husband Doug Bird; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Delaney, Ashley, Jessica and Adam.
The family will receive friends July 15 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Conway Medical Center Foundation. https://www.cmcfoundationsc.com
