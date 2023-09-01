Elizabeth “Lib” Coates
Funeral services for Elizabeth “Lib” Coates, 88, will be held Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Marty Cox, the Rev. Timmy Hodge and the Rev. Rusty Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Aynor Cemetery.
Mrs. Coates, of Aynor, passed away Aug. 31 in Conway Medical Center following an illness.
Mrs. Coates was the widow of Curtis Woodrow Coates and the daughter of the late Willie and Cora Elvis Cribb.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one daughter, Nellie Sawyer.
Mrs. Lib was a faithful member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church and a former member of White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church. She will be remembered by many as being a “Servant” who took care of others in their time of need. She enjoyed cooking, especially her thin layer chocolate cakes that everyone loved.
Mrs. Lib had a great sense of humor and the sweetest smile that would always light up the room.
Surviving Mrs. Coates is one son, Glenn Coates (Denise); five grandchildren, Crystal Seaver (Jeff), Justin Coates, Savannah Gasque (Cory), Bobby Roberts Jr. and Caitlin Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Seaver, Noah Seaver, Jackson Gasque and Karsyn Lovett; and a special friend, Hilda Hucks.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care Team of nurses at Conway Medical Center for their outstanding care they provided for Mrs. Lib.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Lib Coates to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com Mrs. Lib Coates and family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave, Aynor, SC 29511 (843) 358-5800.
