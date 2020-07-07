MYRTLE BEACH—Elizabeth J. “Betty” Smith, 89, died June 27 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Born Oct. 8, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Franklin Smith and Emily Beatrice (Greenley) Smith.
Betty is survived by children Judith R. Korfonta (Michael) of Springfield, Virginia, and Clinton G. Smith (Rebecca, deceased) and Steven A. Smith (Teresa Elston) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Janette N. Cañete (Jonathan) of Danville, Virginia, Kathryn E. Korfonta of Alexandria, Virginia, Aaron B. Smith (Sandy Gordon) of Brooklyn, New York, Sarah F. Korfonta (Adam Schmitt) of Falls Church, Virginia; Jennifer E. Smith and Jeremy D. Smith (Erica O’Neill) of Myrtle Beach and Kristen M. Korfonta (Andrew Hutton) of Springfield, Virginia; great-grandson Dominic A. Cañete of Danville, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband,Clinton A. Smith in March of this year and brother R. Donald Smith.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home hosted a visitation on July 1, followed by a funeral service. Betty was laid to rest at the St. Johns Cemetery in Drums, Pennsylvania, with her husband of 69 years.
The family asks that donations be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
