Elizabeth Ann Perritt

A graveside service for Elizabeth Ann Perritt will be held Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. in Galivants Ferry Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Caudill, the Rev. Rusty Brown and Johnny Skipper officiating.

Mrs. Perritt, wife of Charles Perritt, passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior Nov. 17.

Mrs. Perritt was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Bertha Prince Jordan. She was predeceased by one sister, Margaret Jordan Holden.

Mrs. Elizabeth was a member of Galivants Ferry Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Charles Lynn Perritt and Charles Gregory Perritt; one daughter, Melissa Murrow (Earl); three grandchildren, Brandon Murrow (Missy), Blake Perritt (Samantha) and Bradley Perritt; three great-grandchildren, Teagon Perritt, Ryker Perritt and River Perritt; one brother, Pete Jordan (Ruby); and two sisters, Katie Perritt (Herman) and Nellie Hickman.

The family will visit with friends and family briefly following the service in the cemetery.

Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Please share a thought or memory with the family on the tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.

