MYRTLE BEACH—Elizabeth Ann Blackmon, 83, died June 22 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in York County on Jan, 9, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Mary (Phillips) Bailey.
She loved her family and being at the beach.
Survivors include husband Alva H. Blackmon; daughters Sherry (David) Faile, Teresa (Kent) Henderson and Kim (Kyle) Hinson; grandchildren Dawn (Ron) Robinson, Matthew Faile, Melissa (John) Swartz, Ashley (Jason) Stroupe, Gracie and Abbie and Bradley Hinson; great-grandchildren Ron-Ron and Tori Robinson, Talan, Riley and Owen Faile, Bella and Blaire Stroupe and Austin Swartz and brothers, Thomas “Buck” Bailey and Robert “Slick” Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jack, Gene, Richard and Harold Bailey and sister Emma Jane Bailey.
A funeral service was held June 25 at the Elgin Baptist Church.
The family requests memorials may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2303 Belmont St., Lancaster, SC 29720, or First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500-4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MSA Hospice for their loving care during Elizabeth’s illness.
