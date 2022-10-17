Elizabeth Alyce Hayes Howard
Elizabeth Alyce Hayes Howard, 79, passed away Oct. 15 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Dec. 26, 1942 in Toccoa, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Henry B. Hayes and Elizabeth Jarrett Hayes.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Jerry Newton Howard; siblings, Sara Bell, Debra Savage and Bucky Hayes; and her fur baby, Sally.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, crafting, gardening and visiting with family and friends.
Mrs. Howard survived by her children, Nanci E. Howard and Jeffrey Fred Howard (Melody); brothers, Hank Hayes (Carolyn) and Danny Hayes (Betty); sister, Katie Hale; two grandchildren, Christopher McConnell (Neice) and Amanda Duran, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal shelter or adopt a dog or plant a flower in her memory.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.